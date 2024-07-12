Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $13,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 6th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $15,593.15.

SONO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sonos by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

