Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $58,834.44 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.