Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 8,648 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74.

On Monday, July 8th, Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total value of $1,703,911.66.

On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.

Shares of SNPS traded up $6.65 on Friday, reaching $615.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.56 and a 200-day moving average of $559.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

