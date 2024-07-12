Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 56,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total transaction of $12,774,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,978,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $226.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.41.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.