Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 2,557,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,020 shares.The stock last traded at $76.82 and had previously closed at $77.03.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM
Insider Activity at Insmed
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Insmed Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.