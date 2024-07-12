Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 2,557,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,020 shares.The stock last traded at $76.82 and had previously closed at $77.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

