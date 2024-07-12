Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Trading 110.2% Higher

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 110.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $7.40. 28,826,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,202% from the average session volume of 1,252,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Up 89.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

