Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

