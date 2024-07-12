International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.