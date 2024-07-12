International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 705.9% in June

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 705.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ICAGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 41,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,050. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

