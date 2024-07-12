International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Up 0.1%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 83,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 63,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $688.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International General Insurance by 35.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 198.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

