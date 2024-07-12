International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires £2,074.32 in Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Julia Bond acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £2,074.32 ($2,657.00).

Julia Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Julia Bond acquired 15,924 shares of International Public Partnerships stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £20,064.24 ($25,700.32).

International Public Partnerships Price Performance

Shares of LON INPP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 130.80 ($1.68). 1,644,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,235. International Public Partnerships has a 52 week low of GBX 114.60 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13,074.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.79.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

