Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,075,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

