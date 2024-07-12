Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

