Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 182.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 22,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

