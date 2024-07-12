Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.79

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 3529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $524.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

