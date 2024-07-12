Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.20. 11,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

