Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.65 and last traded at $102.56. 302,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.80.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84.
