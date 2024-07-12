Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.48

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.48 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 391783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,831,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

