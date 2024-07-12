Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 12th (ADBE, AFLYY, AMCX, APTV, BURL, COCO, DEO, FHN, HRI, ICAGY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 12th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $197.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

