IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 4,481,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,854,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 376,629 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in IonQ by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

