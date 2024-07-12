Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IREN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Iris Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

