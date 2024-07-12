Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

