iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 249,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 133,448 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $47.46.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.