iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.