iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 283.1% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTO. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,568,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,500. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

