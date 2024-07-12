iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,270. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.