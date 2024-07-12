iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.00

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 2792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

