iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.38

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 16438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

