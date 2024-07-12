iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the June 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.34. 295,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,298. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

