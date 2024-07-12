iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 5.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $81,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,024,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. 357,328 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

