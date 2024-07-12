iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.54

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.54 and last traded at $160.46, with a volume of 50827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

