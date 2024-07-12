iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,128,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 972.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $111.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.