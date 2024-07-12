iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $28.68

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $27.95. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 3,108,445 shares.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,651,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

