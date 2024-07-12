iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,176.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.56. 1,010,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

