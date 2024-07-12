iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 451,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 151,021 shares.The stock last traded at $96.21 and had previously closed at $95.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

