iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,835 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

