iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,650,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 2,970,422 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

