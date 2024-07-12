iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,522. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $986.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

