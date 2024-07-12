J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JILL. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE:JILL opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,311,352 shares of company stock worth $40,683,216 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

