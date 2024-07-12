Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.93. 596,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,764. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

