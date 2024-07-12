Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.24

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 151252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$275.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$134,916.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 160,258 shares of company stock worth $405,449. Corporate insiders own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

