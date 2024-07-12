Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,806. JBS has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.56%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

