Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,419,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $53.45. 1,969,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,363. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.