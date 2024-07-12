Jefferies Financial Group Increases B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target to $4.00

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 1,207,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,344,012. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

