Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,000 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the June 15th total of 1,972,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS JRVMF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Jervois Global Company Profile
