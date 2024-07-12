Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,000 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the June 15th total of 1,972,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jervois Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS JRVMF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

Jervois Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.