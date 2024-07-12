Joby Aviation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,192 call options.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,406,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,978. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $15,357,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
