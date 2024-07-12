John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Flowserve worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $59,261,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 717.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 394,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 346,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. 772,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,713. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

