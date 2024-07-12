John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AQN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 802,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

