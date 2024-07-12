John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,362 The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of First of Long Island at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First of Long Island Price Performance

FLIC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 43,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $252.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

About First of Long Island

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.