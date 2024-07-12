John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. 1,234,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,592. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

